Tyler approves $4.4M contract to improve drainage

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2024 at 7:58 am

TYLER – The City of Tyler approved a $4,429,876 Capital Improvement Project on Wednesday to address drainage and erosion. According to our news partner KETK, the project will focus on improving drainage on Keaton Avenue which they say “has been a focus for several years due to erosion and flooding residents have experienced.” The contract with Reynolds and Kay was approved on Wednesday.

“The project will focus on a drainage area that collects stormwater from approximately 248 acres near Pollard Park and extends towards Donnybrook Avenue and East Southeast Loop 323. Stormwater is precipitation that does not seep into the ground but runs off into our storm drain systems, where it eventually flows into our streams and lakes,” the City of Tyler said.

The city said that these are the steps being taken to improve drainage in the area:

Drainage will be diverted down Keaton Avenue utilizing two reinforced concrete boxes, reducing the volume of stormwater trying to use the natural channel between Bain Place and Keaton Avenue

The improved channel from Shepherd Lane to Wynwood Drive will be enlarged and rebuilt, increasing the capacity

The natural channel between Bain Place and Keaton Avenue will be improved in the lower section near Shepherd Lane

An improved channel from Fry Avenue to the improved channel between Shepherd Lane and Wynwood Drive will be rebuilt, increasing capacity

The utilities in Keaton Avenue from the diversion to Shepherd Lane will be replaced while the roadway is open to install the reinforced concrete boxes

The project is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Go Back