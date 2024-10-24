Longview food bank receives $50k donation

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2024 at 7:58 am

GREGG COUNTY — The East Texas Food Bank in Longview got a $50,000 donation Wednesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Atmos Energy provided $2 million to food banks for Hunger Action Month in September, with East Texas getting a part of the goods. The ETFB said the money will go a long way by providing 250,000 meals to people in five local counties.

“Hunger takes a community to really solve,” ETFB Chief Development Officer Tim Butler said. “One in six East Texans are food insecure. That includes one in four children. So it’s more than just the East Texas Food Bank trying to solve it themselves; partners like Atmos Energy really are the ones that are going to help turn the tide and solve this problem going forward.”

ETFB’s Longview Resource Center served 6,600 families with more than 1.1 million meals last year.

Anyone needing food can visit the food bank in south Longview on 2900 Signal Hill Dr. You can visit once per week and do not have to be a Longview resident, per their website. No IDs or paperwork are required to get assistance.

