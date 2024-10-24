Commanders’ Jayden Daniels misses practice, status still uncertain

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2024 at 5:05 am

ByJOHN KEIM

October 23, 2024, 3:39 PM

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did not practice Wednesday, but the rookie star’s status for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears remains uncertain.

Daniels, who injured his ribs in the first quarter of Sunday’s victory over Carolina, was labeled as “week-to-week” by coach Dan Quinn on Monday.

The first-place Commanders (5-2), however, remain hopeful that Daniels can play against Caleb Williams and the Bears (4-2) in a matchup pitting the top two players selected in this year’s NFL draft.

Marcus Mariota, who replaced Daniels against Carolina, would start Sunday if Daniels can’t play.

Quinn said Daniels was scheduled to receive treatment Wednesday and can participate in meetings and walk-throughs. Quinn did not say whether Daniels would practice Thursday or Friday, adding that he would address the rookie’s status again after practice Friday.

“I want to make sure he can fully express himself and do all the things that he does, which makes him so unique and special,” Quinn said.

Daniels has earned praise since the spring for his preparation and how quickly he picked up Washington’s offense. He arrives to the facility around 5 a.m. and often conducts his own walk-through an hour or so later, according to multiple sources. He has continued using virtual reality technology to help him prepare for games, which he started doing at LSU last year.

Wednesday marked the first Commanders practice in which Daniels couldn’t participate since he was drafted in the spring.

“The good news for him [is] there’s a lot of banked reps on things that he’s done exceptionally well,” Quinn said.

Daniels suffered the injury on his first play from scrimmage, a 46-yard run around right end in which he was tackled from the side by one defender and from behind by another. Daniels fell awkwardly. He finished the series, but before the next possession, he attempted to throw a warm-up pass, grimaced, went to the sideline and slammed his helmet to the turf.

Mariota completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the 40-7 win over Carolina.

“We’ve seen him play; I know he’s a great player,” Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner said of Mariota. “I know all he does is prepare and wait for his opportunity and that’s what happened. He took advantage of the opportunity and played the game that we see him play all the time.”

Meanwhile, Quinn said Daniels’ attitude has “been fantastic, just like you’d expect.” Quinn added that Daniels won’t be swayed to return because of the matchup featuring Williams.

“It’s about him and the readiness to get ready and help our team,” Quinn said. “That’s why so many of his teammates really gravitate towards him.”

Williams downplayed the storylines of the 2024 No. 1 pick facing off against the No. 2 pick, saying his “job is to go win games on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays. That’s it.” Williams added that he wants Daniels to play Sunday when asked whether he would be disappointed if Daniels is sidelined with an injury.

“No. I hope he plays,” Williams said. “Obviously you don’t wish to see good and great players down, not in games. It only makes the game better. But no, I’m not reliant off of that matchup.”

Mariota, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, said he can share with Daniels his experience having missed four games as a rookie.

“First and foremost, just being smart and understanding what’s most important,” Mariota said. “Early on in my career, you get very worked up about, ‘I’ve got to play this week, I’ve got to play this week.’ Sometimes it’s focusing on your health in the long term.”

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.

