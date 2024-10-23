Man arrested in Arizona DNC office shootings: Police

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2024 at 5:18 pm

(ARIZONA) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to three separate shooting attacks on a Democratic National Committee office in Arizona, according to Tempe Police Department.

Jeffrey Michael Kelly, 60, faces multiple charges that include unlawful discharge, shooting at a non-residential structure, terrorism and criminal damage.

Kelly is also accused of "hanging suspicious bags of white powder from several political signs lined with razor blades" in Ahwatukee, police said.

On three separate occasions between September and early October, Kelly allegedly fired gunshots at the campaign office, which is shared by Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign and the Democratic Party.

No one was injured in any of the three shootings, all of which police said occurred between midnight and 1 a.m.

Photos taken after the second shooting showed at least five bullet holes in the office's windows and door.

After the third shooting, police released a photo of a silver Toyota Highlander believed to belong to the suspect and announced a reward of up to $1,000 "for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s) involved in this crime."

