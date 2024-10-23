Fentanyl found in baby’s diaper lands Tyler man 40 years

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2024 at 4:05 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man has been sentenced after police allegedly found fentanyl inside a 6-month-old’s diaper during a traffic stop. Our news partners at KETK report that in a traffic stop on May 5, a vehicle was pulled over for a highway violation. The scent of marijuana led to the officer to conduct a search. The driver, later identified as Dre-Darian Taerondrick Ester, and the passenger, Jada La Nea Speight, the parents of the 6-month-old were asked to change the baby’s diaper. At this moment, the deputy allegedly saw a “bottle of pressed fentanyl” inside the diaper. Ester pleaded guilty to manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance on Monday and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Speight has a trial date sent for Oct. 28.

Go Back