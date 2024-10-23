Today is Wednesday October 23, 2024
Henderson shooting injures one, suspect at large

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2024 at 3:53 pm
Henderson shooting injures one, suspect at largeHENDERSON — Henderson Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a Wednesday morning shooting that left one injured. According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to a shots fired call near 1100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Main Street. When police arrived, they were told the victim had already been taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

HPD and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate the suspect. While the suspect is still at large, police said, they are “not believed to be an immediate threat to the public.”

Anyone with information about the case are asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.



