‘Fights, Camera, Action’: Netflix goes deep behind the scenes of ‘The Jerry Springer Show’

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2024 at 2:07 pm
Netflix is pulling the curtain back on one of the biggest pop culture touchstones of the 1990s, The Jerry Springer Show, ABC Audio has confirmed.

On Jan. 7, 2025, the streaming service will debut Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, which will feature "first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders," including interviews with former guests and producers who shed light on "the destruction it caused."

Netflix teases that the "jaw-dropping, premium two-part series" will explore "how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties."

It teases further, "But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests ... a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment."

