Today is Wednesday October 23, 2024
ktbb logo


New ‘Cobra Kai’ trailer takes the fight global

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2024 at 1:07 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix/Curtis Bonds Baker

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the hard-hitting trailer to the second part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai

The drama shifts overseas, to Barcelona, and the international competition called the Sekai Taikai "where Miyagi-Do will face new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions." 

The tease continues, "Can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?"

The trailer shows the international match-ups don't go well for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)'s Miyagi-Do team, and of course, looming over their team's heads is Martin Kove's Kreese. "Some of us have nothing to lose," he hisses at Daniel. 

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 premieres Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC