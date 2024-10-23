Search underway for woman who fell overboard on Taylor Swift-themed cruise

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2024 at 11:47 am

Courtesy Omar Rodriguez

(NASSAU, Bahamas) Search efforts are underway for a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The missing passenger fell off the Royal Caribbean ship Allure of the Season about 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard is assisting with the search, which is being led by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

The four-night Swift-themed voyage, known as "In My Cruise Era," set sail from Miami for the Bahamas on Monday. It was not officially affiliated with Swift.

About 400 people registered for the cruise, which was scheduled to include karaoke, a dance party and friendship bracelet trading.

In a statement from the cruise company, Royal Caribbean said it initiated search efforts as soon as the woman fell overboard.

"Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest's family, we have no additional details to share," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back