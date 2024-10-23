At least 4 dead in ‘terrorist attack’ on aerospace facility in Turkey

Ismail Kaplan/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Several people were killed in a "terrorist attack" at Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities near the capital of Ankara on Wednesday, according to Turkey's interior minister.

At least four people were killed and 14 injured, including three who are in critical condition, in the attack, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Two attackers -- a man and a woman -- were killed and Turkish authorities are working to identify them, he said.

"I condemn this heinous attack," Yerlikaya said in a post on X. "Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized."

Yerlikaya said they will be releasing which terrorist organization is allegedly behind the attack.

Security camera footage from the attack showed two armed attackers approaching the entrance of the facility carrying backpacks.

The Turkish Aerospace Industries site is about 25 miles outside Ankara.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the incident "deeply concerning."

"NATO stands with our Ally Turkey. We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely," he said in a statement on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Somayeh Malekian, Morgan Winsor and Trisha Mukherjee contributed to this report.

