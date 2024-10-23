Authorities Seeking Help to Find Fugitive

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2024 at 10:20 am



HENDERSON COUNTY – Our KETK news partner reports that Henderson County authorities are seeking help to find a woman wanted out of two East Texas counties.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Chelsea Duncan, of Mabank, is wanted out of Henderson and Kaufman County as well as Gun Barrel City and Seven Points.

Records say Duncan has brown hair, green eyes, is 5’4 tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said several warrants for her arrest were issued Tuesday and they include possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of identifying information. Hillhouse also said she has a bail jumping and criminal mischief warrant out of Kaufman County.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact 903-675-5128 or the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS to remain anonymous.

