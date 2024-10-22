Today is Tuesday October 22, 2024
Bruce Springsteen’s manager on Jeremy Allen White as The Boss: “He’s just perfect”

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2024 at 7:27 pm
L-R: Bruce Springsteen, John Landau/Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau sounds excited about the casting of Jeremy Allen White to play The Boss in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere.

“Oh my god, he’s just perfect. The casting is great,” Landau tells The Hollywood Reporternoting that director Scott Cooper told him, "We get the right cast, and we’ll tell this story right." Landau added that "he got the right cast.”

As for how he feels about Succession star Jeremy Strong playing him on the big screen, Landau says, “I died and went to heaven.”

Landau calls Strong "a great guy," sharing, "We’ve had the chance to know each other, and I’m just dying to see what he does and what I learn from it." 

As for the whole project, Landau says he and Springsteen aren’t directly involved, but adds that they're “very pleased at the way they’re going about it, it’s going to be beautiful.” 

Deliver Me From Nowhere follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
