Temporary water change for Kilgore residents

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2024 at 4:34 pm

KILGORE — Kilgore residents may have started to notice a taste or odor change in their tap water. According to our news partner KETK, the reason is The City of Kilgore temporarily converted the disinfectant used in their water distribution center from chloramine to free chlorine.

City officials explained, “public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system. We have chosen to implement a temporary disinfectant conversion to free chlorine based on increasing water quality complaints and decreasing chloramine residuals.”



Many opt to use chloramine, free chlorine combined with ammonia as the combination persists for long periods. However, prolonged used of chloramine can cause higher temperatures and water stagnation. It can also create organic matter growth inside pipes.

The remedy to this, is a temporary switch to a free chlorine alongside “flushing activities”. This will help clear distribution pipes of organic matter, and city officials claim will improve water quality. The conversion, which started Monday, will last 30 to 45 days. During this time, Kilgore residents can expect an odor and taste change in their water.

