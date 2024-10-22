Today is Tuesday October 22, 2024
VP Harris to campaign in Texas in battleground state push

WASHINGTON (AP) – Vice President Kamala Harris plans to head to reliably Republican Texas just 10 days before Election Day to try to refocus her campaign against former President Donald Trump on reproductive care. Democrats see abortion as a major issue among voters. Harris plans to campaign in Houston on Friday focused on women affected by the state’s abortion laws. Notably, the Democratic party sent 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to campaign in the Lone Star State. Harris will be joined by Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, who is making a longshot bid to unseat Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.



