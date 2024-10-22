Iran guardsman charged in alleged plot to kill New York-based Iranian journalist

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2024 at 12:54 pm

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official in connection with an alleged failed attempt to assassinate a New York-based Iranian journalist.

Ruhollah Bazghandi, who is based in Iran and beyond the reach of law enforcement, allegedly orchestrated the alleged 2022 plot to kill the journalist, prosecutors said.

The charges name Bazghandi and six other Iranian operatives who federal prosecutors said plotted to kill Masih Alinejad, a prolific journalist and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian government.

Since at least July 2022, the Bazghandi network sought to assassinate Alinejad, as directed by individuals in Iran, according to the indictment.

The indictment details how the network of operatives surveilled Alinejad and quotes them talking about her in July 2022.

"I'm close to the place now brother I'm getting even closer," the indictment quotes one operative as saying.

In response, another said, according to the indictment, "OK my brother dear don't let her out of your sight. Let's not delay it my brother dear."

The operative -- Khalid Mehdiyev -- was disrupted when he was arrested near the victim's home on July 28, 2022, while in possession of the assault rifle, along with 66 rounds of ammunition, approximately $1,100 in cash, and a black ski mask, according to the indictment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

