Action-packed trailer for new ‘Yellowstone’ season drops ahead of Nov. 10 premiere

Yellowstone fans: war is coming.

That's the takeaway from the new trailer to the fifth season of the series, teasing scheming, murder, mayhem and more.

While Kevin Costner did not return for the final episodes, he's in the trailer and his John Dutton declares defiantly to his son-in-law, Rip (Cole Hauser), "Everyone's forgotten who runs this valley. It's time to remind them."

Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton is also seen telling Rip, "Our family's legacy needs this ranch."

"Then I'll protect it with my life," he vows.

We also see her scheming adoptive brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) in the wake of starting impeachment proceedings against his governor dad earlier in season 5. His enabler/handler Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) purrs at him, "Old lions die in the jaws of younger lions. And you are the younger lion."

Whatever lies ahead, it's not just politics: John's loyal son Kayce (Luke Grimes) takes a blood oath with Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the Native power player. "We are brothers now," he tells the younger Dutton.

To that end, we see a large gathering of men on horseback, including Rainwater's right-hand man Mo (Mo Brings Plenty), his face covered in warpaint.

Costner bookends the trailer, saying, "This war is just beginning."

Beth replies, "The only thing left to do is kill as much as you can before they kill you."

The new season is set to debut Nov. 10 on Paramount+.

