Two Men Arrested For Copper Theft

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2024 at 11:44 am
Two Men Arrested For Copper TheftCHEROKEE COUNTY – Our KETK news partner reports that two Jacksonville men were arrested on Sunday for copper theft after leading authorities and dogs on a chase through the woods.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department were called to CR 3212 at a salt water plant about a theft. When deputies arrived, they reportedly noticed two people running into the woods.

Dogs were called out to help track the individuals. After a nine-mile track back toward Jacksonville, the pair were found on top of a deer stand trying to hide. The suspects were identified as 40-year-old Anthony Henderson and 33-year-old Brandon Alford, both of Jacksonville.

Henderson and Alford were arrested and charged with theft of materials (copper) and evading arrest.



