Today is Tuesday October 22, 2024
ktbb logo


Six Arrested for Meth Possession

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2024 at 11:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Six Arrested for Meth PossessionHENDERSON COUNTY– Our KETK news partner reports that four men and two women are behind bars after methamphetamines posession, found during a search of a Coleman Alley residence.

According to the Henderson County sheriff’s office, narcotics investigators were able to execute a search warrant on Monday at around 11 a.m. with the help of deputies and Athens police. The suspects were found at the residence.

41-year-old Scotty Barker, 51-year-old Monica Camp, 58-year-old Kenneth Bowman, 39-year-old Glendon Armstrong and 39-year-old Justin Chancellor of Athens and Elizabeth Colin, 32 of Mabank, were all booked into the Henderson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Officials said the six arrested are currently awaiting arraignment.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC