Six Arrested for Meth Possession

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2024 at 11:06 am

HENDERSON COUNTY– Our KETK news partner reports that four men and two women are behind bars after methamphetamines posession, found during a search of a Coleman Alley residence.

According to the Henderson County sheriff’s office, narcotics investigators were able to execute a search warrant on Monday at around 11 a.m. with the help of deputies and Athens police. The suspects were found at the residence.

41-year-old Scotty Barker, 51-year-old Monica Camp, 58-year-old Kenneth Bowman, 39-year-old Glendon Armstrong and 39-year-old Justin Chancellor of Athens and Elizabeth Colin, 32 of Mabank, were all booked into the Henderson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Officials said the six arrested are currently awaiting arraignment.

