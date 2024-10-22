Today is Tuesday October 22, 2024
Former Abercrombie CEO arrested in sex trafficking investigation

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries, his partner Matt Smith and a third man, Jim Jacobson, were arrested Tuesday as part of a criminal sex trafficking investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

The investigation involved whether the men sexually exploited and abused young men at parties they hosted in the United States and around the world, the sources said.

Federal prosecutors acknowledged the investigation in January after alleged victims filed a civil lawsuit a year ago.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York has launched a criminal investigation of the alleged events and occurrences discussed in Plaintiff's Complaint," prosecutors said in a court filing.

The attorney for the plaintiff, Brad Edwards of Edwards Henderson, told ABC News in a statement: "As we laid out in our lawsuit, this was an Abercrombie run, sex trafficking organization that permeated throughout the company and allowed the three individuals arrested today to victimize dozens and dozens of young, aspiring male models."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
