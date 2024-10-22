Could teenage voters swing Pennsylvania?

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2024 at 6:03 am

ABC News

(GERMANTOWN, PA) -- In the final sprint of the election campaign, local officials in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania have mounted an unprecedented push to engage some of the state's newest and untested voters: 18-year-old high school seniors.

"They're the largest registered bloc of voters in the city. It's just a matter of getting them energized to come out and turn out to vote," said Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein.

Fewer than half of 18- and 19-year-old voters nationwide cast ballots in the 2020 election, according to the Center for Information and Research on Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.

But Pennsylvania teens have historically participated at a higher rate than the national average and may be helping to close the gap with other voting groups, experts say. More than 70,000 young Pennsylvanians reach voting age every year.

"There's really been a much greater and much more visible investment in registering new voters and doing get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia this year," said political scientist Matt Levendusky at the University of Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania by just 80,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election. Both political parties say they are fighting for every last vote in 2024.

"Really it's sort of a battle of inches between Trump and Harris. So the campaigns will really be trying to get all of these teenage voters out," Levendusky said.

With razor thin polling margins in races up and down the ballot, state school district officials, city council members and nonprofit civic groups have joined forces to organize nonpartisan bus tours and student field days to target voting-eligible teens and educate them on how and why to cast ballots.

"We make sure they understand that elected leaders are being hired. When we vote, we're hiring them to do a job. And when they don't do that job, we have the power to fire them through our votes," said Angelique Hinton, who helped create PA Youth Vote, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group leading the effort.

At Martin Luther King High School in Germantown, ABC News joined hundreds of high school seniors assembled for an outdoor field day of election-themed activities.

Students participated in a relay race to the ballot box, a mock election with sample 2024 ballots, and a tug of war meant to illustrate how the number of people on each side can sway the outcome of a contest.

"We want them to have that mindset -- run to the polls on Election Day! We have the mock election so they can actually practice voting for the first time," said Kamryn Davis, the PA Youth Vote program director.

Many of the students said they appreciated the outreach and felt increasingly empowered.

"I am following the political election a lot. I am into the debates, and I am watching the debates. So I do feel pretty positive about who I'm taking on voting for this year," said Jymirah Wood.

She and fellow senior Janeeiah Simmons said they also volunteered to be poll workers on Election Day.

"I'm not, like, someone who's super duper political myself," Simmons said, "but I feel like in this year with the election, it's really important because so many changes can happen depending on who wins."

Still, voter apathy remains a big challenge in underfunded communities, organizers said. Many students told ABC News they worried about uncontrolled gun violence, rampant substance abuse, the rising costs of food, and the stress of a better future that often seems out of reach.

Several students said they were unfamiliar with the candidates or unhappy with the choices.

"We've just got to find the right language to connect with our young people," Philadelphia Schools Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said. "It is not lost on us that the students who are here today registering to vote may very well determine how the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania votes in the presidential election on November 5th."

Senior and JROTC cadet Gio Arzu, the oldest of seven who works at a fast food restaurant after school to support his family financially, said he is imploring his classmates to participate.

"Don't be scared to speak, to speak out. To get your voice out there and you're good," he said. "Just get your voice out there and just get your votes in."

As the presidential candidates make their final pitch in Pennsylvania, many of the state's youngest voters said they are listening.

"Especially coming from, like, an immigrant family, it's a really important time to educate others on how one can make change and actually stepping up and doing something," Rochelle Meneses said.

Added Gianna Tran: "I'm voting because I think there's a lot of change that I want to see in, not just the city, but Pennsylvania state as a whole. And the only way to change it is through voting."

