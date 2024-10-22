Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at University of Minnesota

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2024 at 5:42 am

APRIL 2024: Demonstrators marched on the Northrop Mall before setting up tents on the lawn. A few hundred people gathered outside Coffman Memorial Union to call for a cease fire in Gaza before marching on the Northrop Mall and setting up an encampment on the lawn Monday afternoon, April 29, 2024 on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Israel/Hamas war protest. (Photo by Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- A demonstration at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Monday led to 11 arrests after pro-Palestinian protesters barricaded an administrative hall on campus, locking staff members inside the building.

The protesters blocked the entrance and exit of Morrill Hall, which houses the offices of the university president, Rebecca Cunningham.

According to a statement from the university issued Monday night, the protest began with a peaceful assembly on a lawn in front of the campus' Coffman Memorial Union at about 3 p.m. local time.

However, "A group of these individuals quickly moved north, up the Northrop Mall, and entered Morrill Hall," according to the university.

"Once inside the building, protesters began spray painting, including covering lenses of all internal security cameras, breaking interior windows, and barricading the building’s entrance and exit points," the statement said.

The protest's escalation was first announced as a SAFE-U Emergency Alert at 4:34 p.m., advising students, "If you are currently in Morrill Hall and able to safely exit the building, please do so immediately. Others are advised to avoid this area until further notice."

The university has said that "a number" of staff were present, and many were unable to exit the building "for an extended period of time."

Police officers arrived on the scene and began to detain protestors around one hour after the first alert was issued, according to the university's statement.

"With necessary support from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, UMPD entered the building at approximately 5:40 p.m. and arrested 11 people," it said.

By 9:10 p.m. there was another SAFE-U Emergency Alert stating that the University of Minnesota Police Department had cleared Morrill Hall and "the situation has been resolved for this evening."

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities stated that as of Monday night, "The full extent of the damage is unknown."

No additional information is currently available, but the university has clarified that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

