Warriors don’t extend Jonathan Kuminga before deadline

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2024 at 5:02 am

BySHAMS CHARANIA AND KENDRA ANDREWS

October 21, 2024, 6:09 PM

The Golden State Warriors and forward Jonathan Kuminga did not reach a new deal before Monday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline for rookie contract extensions.

The Warriors and Kuminga’s representative, Aaron Turner of Verus Basketball, have been in discussions over the past several months but talks never gained traction.

Kuminga believes in his talent and ability to progress into a star in the league, and the Warriors have seen statistics that measure his growth similarly to the early years of the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Indiana’s Pascal Siakam and Boston’s Jaylen Brown.

The Warriors, however, prefer to view Kuminga’s growth this coming season. The fit between Kuminga and coach Steve Kerr is also something Warriors officials are monitoring, sources said.

Despite not coming to an agreement, the Warriors still have Kuminga’s rights in free agency next summer.

“Just because you don’t get an extension done doesn’t mean they’re not going to be here for a long time,” Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said ahead of training camp.

“We want those guys here,” Dunleavy continued, emphasizing the most important thing for Kuminga to do is have a great season in his fourth year in the league.

Kerr said he has remained in close contact with both Kuminga and Moses Moody as they went through their negotiations. The Warriors agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension with Moody on Sunday.

Kuminga is in competition for a starting spot — something that has been described as “important” to the forward by team sources. Kuminga told ESPN he didn’t have a preference to whether he starts or comes off the bench, but did admit it’s a bit easier for him when he’s in the starting. group.

The task for Kuminga through the preseason has been adjusting to a small forward role, which would open up a greater possibility of him starting.

Last season, Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in a career-high 26 minutes per game. He started 46 of his 74 games played.

Go Back