Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold will get the start under center when the Sooners visit No. 18 Ole Miss on Saturday, coach Brent Venables announced during his coach’s show Monday night.

Arnold, the sophomore passer, began the season as Oklahoma’s starter but had not appeared in a game since Sept. 21, before he came off the bench Saturday to replace freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. in the first quarter of the Sooners’ 35-9 defeat to South Carolina.

Arnold completed 18 of his 36 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown in the Week 8 loss, which dropped Oklahoma to 4-3 and 1-3 in SEC play.

Arnold’s return against the Gamecocks marked his fifth appearance this fall, officially burning his opportunity to redshirt and leaving him with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

In Week 9, the former five-star prospect will make his first start since he was benched in a 25-15 loss to Tennessee in Week 4, back under center on the road against a Rebels pass rush that has tallied 24 sacks, seventh most nationally.

Venables’ confirmation of the move to stick with Arnold at quarterback arrived just over 24 hours after Oklahoma fired first-year offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Sunday evening.

Littrell, the former North Texas coach, lasted just seven games as the Sooners’ playcaller and left the job with Oklahoma ranked 128th in total offense and last in the SEC in rushing yards (112.1), third-down efficiency (27.5%) and first downs (120).

Co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley is set to take over interim playcalling duties for the Sooners in Littrell’s place. Venables also promoted analyst Kevin Johns, who most recently served as offensive coordinator at Duke, to interim quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Arnold enters Week 9 having completed 57.2% of his passes this season for 763 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He started Oklahoma’s first four regular-season games before getting pulled before halftime against Tennessee.

Arnold replaced Hawkins against South Carolina after the first-year passer committed turnovers on each of the Sooners’ initial three possessions as the Gamecocks built a 21-0 lead after just 5:20.

Venables said Monday that leading pass catcher Deion Burks is day-to-day ahead of the trip to Ole Miss, while wide receiver Jalil Farooq — who has not appeared since the Sooners’ Week 1 win over Temple — remains a “few weeks away” from returning to the field.

