October 21, 2024, 9:59 PM

DETROIT — The bumpy start to Jameson Williams’ career continues, as the Detroit Lions wide receiver is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, sources told ESPN on Monday night.

Williams, 23, has the team’s second-most receiving yards (361) and touchdowns (3), behind All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, and he was off to a strong start in his third season.

The Lions (5-1) are coming off a thrilling 31-29 win at the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) in Week 7, but Williams was targeted only once for minus-4 yards.

As the No. 12 pick out of Alabama in the 2022 draft, Williams’ NFL career has kicked off in a less-than-ideal manner. He missed the first 11 games of his rookie season because of an ACL injury he suffered in college, then was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy in his second season.

The gambling suspension, for mobile betting on non-NFL games from a club facility, was originally set for six games but later was reduced to four games after the NFL changed its rules. He was reinstated in 2023.

Williams said he was disappointed with the current suspension but that he has “no choice but to take it on the chin.”

“I’m in good spirits just ready to get back with [my] brothers ASAP,” Williams told ESPN via text.

