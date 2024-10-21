Today is Monday October 21, 2024
Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee among the latest National Medal of Arts recipients

Directors Steven Spielberg and Spike Lee are the latest recipients of the National Medal of Arts, handed out by President Joe Biden on Monday. 

The award is “the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the federal government” and goes to “individuals or groups who are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States.”

The National Medals of Arts were handed out for 2022 and 2023, with documentary filmmaker Ken BurnsIdina MenzelEva Longoria, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott also being honored, along with the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

In addition, actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton, ﻿writer Aaron Sorkin and the late chef Anthony Bourdain were honored with the 2023 National Humanities Medal, which “honors an individual or organization whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources.”

