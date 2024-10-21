Today is Monday October 21, 2024
Gilmer spa busted for prostitution

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2024 at 4:28 pm
GILMER – Gilmer spa busted for prostitution Our KETK News Partner reports that The Gilmer Police Department busted a local massage spa for prostitution on Monday in an operation they named “Operation Not So Happy Ending.”

AA Spa at 1324 Highway 271 North in Gilmer was initially investigated after Gilmer PD received information about alleged prostitution happening there.

On Monday, they launched “Operation Not So Happy Ending” by sending in an undercover officer. The operation reportedly led directly to the arrests of two women, Kun Lu and Zhai Li.

According to Gilmer PD, Lu was arrested for a massage therapy license violation and Li was arrested for prostitution and a massage therapy license violation. Gilmer PD added that the AA Spa has been shutdown following their operation.

“This type of criminal conduct is commonly associated with human trafficking/sex trafficking. The Gilmer Police Department continues to take an active role in deterring this type of criminal behavior in our community.”



