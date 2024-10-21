Athens building fire causes road closure

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2024 at 4:07 pm

ATHENS – Athens Public Safety announced on their Facebook that parts of West Corsicana Street are closed due to a structure fire. According to our news partner KETK, the City of Athens said the fire department received at call at 11:45 a.m. about a fire at a vacant furniture store, next to Travel Inn on West Corsicana Street. Officials said no one was inside the vacant building and The Travel Inn was evacuated. The Athens Fire Department had the blaze controlled by 1:30 p.m. They were assisted by District 8 Fire Department, Long Cove Fire Department, South Side Fire Department, Henderson County Fire Marshal and the Athens Police Department. According AFD Public Information Officer Michael Hannigan, the empty store had significant damage, while The Travel Inn had damage to several rooms. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

