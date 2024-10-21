Committee calls for suspension of Palestine Westwood football coach

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2024 at 4:32 pm

PALESTINE – Our KETK News partners report that Westwood ISD has confirmed that the District 9-3A Division I District Executive Committee has recommended the suspension of their head football coach following reports that he filmed opponents while scouting.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has reported that coach Richard Bishop was suspended and that the school will have to forfeit all their district football games from this season but the district told KETK that the District Executive Committee (DEC) has only recommended those steps to the UIL’s State Executive Committee.

Dave Campbell’s said that Bishop allegedly carried out a plan to record their opponents signals, a plan that the DEC allegedly said was “intentional, serious and egregious.”

Westwood ISD Superintendent Wade Stanford told KETK that they’re planning to appeal these charges at an upcoming meeting.

