LUFKIN – Our news partner, KETK, reports that an East Texas man was arrested earlier this month after DNA sample collected in 2008 identified him as suspect in a homicide cold case.

The Grand Prairie Police Department and Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the evening of Aug. 8, 2008 in the 2600 block of Channing Drive. Officials said they located a body later identified as 45-year-old Raymond Hernandez inside the residence.

An autopsy would later rule Hernandez’s death as a homicide.

In November 2008, DNA from a possible suspect was collected and entered into the Combined DNA Index System, also known as CODIS. However, there was no matching DNA in CODIS of the suspect.

The Grand Prairie Police Cold Case detectives then collaborated with the Texas Department of Public Safety in February 2022.

“Forensic genetic genealogical testing of the potential suspect’s DNA was searched… in September, an investigative lead was developed through the genealogical search. Detectives were able to obtain a DNA sample and confirm the lead,” The Grand Prairie Police Department said.

On Oct. 4, the Grand Prairie Police Cold Case Detectives with the Lufkin Police Department arrested Jerry Lee Gardner, 44 of Lufkin, for the murder of Hernandez. He is now being held on a $1 million bond at the Grand Prairie Detention Center for capital murder.

