Tim Walz says Trump is ‘spiraling down,’ pitches Harris’ message of change

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2024 at 11:01 am
ABC News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, said Donald Trump is "spiraling down" after being asked on ABC's "The View" about the former president's recent lewd comments.

"It's very clear that, as you said, Donald Trump is spiraling down, unhinged," Walz said. "What worries me about these comments, some of these are just so strange that they're hard to imagine, are the dangerous ones in the middle of that -- the 'enemy from within' and some of that."

Walz quickly switched gears, though, to talking about how Trump's comments stand in contrast with the optimistic vision the Harris campaign is pitching to voters.

"But on the flip side of that is the message that's starting to break through is this opportunity economy, a new way forward," Walz said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

News Partner
