2024 election updates: Harris, Trump in virtual dead heat in battleground states

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2024 at 9:54 am

ABC NEWS/MICHAEL LE BRECHT II

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) -- The race for the White House is heading into the final stretch with most polls showing Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump neck-and-neck in key states with just about two weeks to go.

Harris, Cheney to make the case to disaffected Republican voters

Harris is stumping with former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. The two will hold a moderated conversation in each of the "blue wall" states.

Cheney endorsed Harris in early September, warning Trump posed a threat to democracy after what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Donald Trump was willing to sacrifice our capitol to allow law enforcement officers to be beaten and brutalized in his name and to violate the law and the Constitution in order to seize power for himself," Cheney said at her first joint appearance with Harris earlier this month.

"I don't care if you are a Democrat or a Republican or an independent, that is depravity, and we must never become numb to it," she continued. "Any person who would do these things can never be trusted with power again. We must defeat Donald Trump on Nov. 5."

Trump to survey hurricane damage before rally in North Carolina

At noon, Trump will survey devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina.

He'll later hold a 3 p.m. rally in Greenville before a 6:30 p.m. meeting with faith leaders in Concord.

Trump has criticized the Biden-Harris response to the storm, and spread misinformation about the federal government's recovery efforts and assistance. Such misinformation, Biden and other officials have said, is harming those who need assistance and resulting in threats against FEMA workers.

Polls show close race between Harris, Trump

The latest polling averages from 538 show the two candidates running even in key swing states Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump, meanwhile, has a slight lead over Harris in Georgia and Arizona.

Overall, 538's national polling average shows Harris ahead by just 1.8%.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back