‘Smile 2’ laughs its way to No. 1 at the box office with $23 million debut

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2024 at 5:22 am
Paramount Pictures

Smile 2 opened with an estimated $23 million to top the domestic box office this weekend. The psychological thriller, starring Naomi Scott, did equally well overseas, where it grabbed an estimated $23 million, for a global tally of $46 million.

The Wild Robot took second place, delivering an estimated $10.1 million at the North American box office in its third week of release, for a total of $101.7 million. Overseas, the animated adventure earned an estimated $23 million, for a worldwide tally of $193 million.

Terrifier 3 scared up an estimated $9.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $36.2 million after four weeks. The horror flick added an estimated $3 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $44.8 million.

Fourth place went to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, collecting an estimated $5 million at the North American box office after seven weeks. Its domestic tally now stands at $284 million. Globally, the sequel has earned $434.5 million to date.

Rounding out the top five was the Florence Pugh/Andrew Garfield-led romantic drama We Live in Time, which added an estimated $4.1 million in its first week of wide release. It's domestic total currently stands at $4.5 million and $4.8 million worldwide.

