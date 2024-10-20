Man arrested after threatening Trinity County Sheriff’s

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2024 at 9:11 pm

TRINITY COUNTY – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said that one man was arrested on Sunday after he reportedly said he was “going pig hunting” or planning to kill police officers. According to our news partner KETK,the sheriff’s office was notified that a man had displayed a firearm and said he was going to drive around the town of Trinity and kill police officers.

Randall Konetzke was reportedly seen driving recklessly on FM 356, stopping in front of the Trinity Police Department and then speeding back onto FM 356 where he stopped. When officers responded Wallace said Konetzke was outside of his vehicle, which was parked on the side of the road, talking to another driver.

When he saw the officers, he started to walk back to his vehicle and then the officers told him to stop but he continued to try and get into his truck. A brief struggle ensued and Konetzke was arrested. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, terroristic threat to a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transportation.

