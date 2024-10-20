Today is Sunday October 20, 2024
Rusk County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital by helicopter

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2024 at 4:08 pm
Rusk County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital by helicopterRUSK COUNTY – The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said that a motorcycle crash in Rusk County sent one person to the hospital by helicopter on Sunday. The single vehicle crash happened near State Highway 322 and County Road 240 in northern Rusk County at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. EMS at the scene asked that a helicopter be brought in and the patient was sent to a hospital in Tyler to be treated. There was no word on the condition of the person injured.



