UT Tyler hosts annual engineering competition

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2024 at 5:25 am

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler held their third annual Ratliff Relays engineering competitions on Saturday. The relays consist of cardboard boat races, carbon dioxide rocketry, water rockets, robotic car races and the always popular drone races.

“They will learn the dynamics from the classroom and then they will apply the concepts to a real design and prototype. So from this competition, students will have a lot of fun and they will realize how to apply our knowledge to solve real world problems,” said associate professor of mechanical engineering at UT Tyler, Chung-Hyun Goh.

