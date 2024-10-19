Tulane defense comes up big in 24-10 win over Rice

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Makhi Hughes ran for 140 yards and a touchdown, and Tulane forced four turnovers and beat Rice 24-10 on Saturday to remain undefeated in the American Athletic Conference.

Hughes scored from the 1-yard line to cap a seven-play, 70-yard drive that gave Tulane (5-2, 3-0) a 17-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Sam Howard’s 15-yard run off a fumble recovery with 1:35 left sealed it for the Green Wave, who kept pace with conference leaders and ranked Army (7-0, 6-0) and Navy (6-0, 4-0).

With the game tied at 10, E.J. Warner drove the Owls to the Tulane 25, but the drive stalled when he threw an interception to Micah Robinson with 14:55 left. It was Warner’s second pick of the game.

Darian Mensah was 12-of-25 passing for 152 yards with a touchdown for Tulane.

Warner completed 26 of 46 passes for 271 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Rice (1-5, 1-3).

