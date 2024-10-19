Today is Saturday October 19, 2024
Terrez Worthy scores and the Owls beat Tulsa 20-10

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2024 at 6:38 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Evan Simon passed for 297 yards and a touchdown, Terrez Worthy added Temple’s first rushing touchdown of the season by a running back and the Owls beat Tulsa 20-10 on Saturday for their second victory.

Temple scored 17 straight points in the first half before Tulsa got within 17-10 with 2:40 left in the third quarter. Worthy’s 1-yard run up the middle capped the first-half scoring.

Maddux Trujillo gave the Owls a 10-point lead on a 41-yard field goal with 12:50 left in the fourth.

The Temple defense came up with some key turnovers. Jamel Johnson ended the first half by intercepting a Tulsa pass, and Andreas Keaton recovered a fumble with 7:52 left in the fourth.

Landon Morris had a game-high 97 yards receiving for Temple (2-5, 1-2 American Athletic Conference).

Kirk Francis was 11 of 23 for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Tulsa (2-5, 0-3).

Temple will travel to Greenville, North Carolina, to face East Carolina in another AAC matchup next Saturday. Tulsa hosts UTSA.



News Partner
