Jalon Daniels, Cobee Bryant lead Kansas past Houston 42-14 for first Big 12 victory

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2024 at 6:36 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalon Daniels had three passing touchdowns, plus one on the ground, as Kansas broke a five-game losing streak with a 42-14 victory over Houston on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cobee Bryant tied a Kansas record, set by Bill Crank in 1958, with three interceptions.

The game marked Kansas’ 112th Homecoming, though it wasn’t played in-state because of reconstruction of KU’s home stadium.

Daniels was 16-of-21 passing for 247 yards for Kansas (2-5, 1-3 Big 12).

Donovan Smith went 15 of 24 through the air for 173 yards, with two touchdowns and three picks for Houston (2-5, 1-3 Big 12).

After a scoreless third quarter, Daniels’ 8-yard touchdown put Kansas up 35-14 early in the fourth. Devin Neal scored his second touchdown for Kansas’ final points.

Kansas scored touchdowns on its first four drives to assume control.

KU took the opening kickoff and marched on a 15-play drive that took nearly 9 minutes to take an early 7-0 lead. The Jayhawks converted a fourth-and-1 at the Houston 4-yard line before Daniels hit Jared Casey on a 2-yard touchdown pass.

On the first play following an interception by Bryant, Daniels hit Quentin Skinner with a 48-yard bomb to extend the lead. On its third drive, KU went 84 yards on six plays, capped by a 2-yard run by Neal.

Houston finally got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter when Smith hit Stacy Sneed on a screen and Sneed ran untouched for a 23-yard score.

Daniels’ third touchdown pass was a 3-yard strike to Casey to give Kansas a 28-7 lead. Smith hit Mekhi Mews on a 52-yard catch-and-run right before halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: The Cougars’ first-half defense let them down. They came into the game third in the Big 12 in total yards allowed per game at 295.0, and they gave up 284 of their 467 total yards allowed in the first half.

Kansas: The Jayhawks badly needed this victory to reach a third straight bowl game for the first time in program history. With games against No. 17 Kansas State, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 13 BYU in the next three games, they can afford just one more loss and achieve bowl eligibility.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars will host Utah Oct. 26.

Kansas: The Jayhawks travel to in-state rival Kansas State Oct. 26.

