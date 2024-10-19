Purported leaked US intelligence docs appear to show Israel’s plans for attack on Iran

October 19, 2024

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Documents purported to show classified U.S. intelligence gathering on Israel's preparations for a potential retaliatory strike on Iran appeared on social media platforms this week. It is unclear what impact the potential leak may have on any Israeli military planning for a possible strike on Iran, or Israeli-American relations.

U.S. officials declined to provide comment when contacted by ABC News about the possible leak of highly-sensitive material.

ABC News could not independently verify the authenticity of the documents, which appear to show specific details about the types and number of munitions that Israel may be readying for a potentially large-scale strike on Iran in retaliation for the regime's late September barrage of almost 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.

The documents posted on social media have markings that would indicate that they originated from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the U.S. agency that collects, analyzes and distributes intelligence gleaned from satellite and aerial imagery. ABC News is not quoting directly from or showing the documents.

Analysis of overhead satellite imagery is just one of multiple intelligence collection tools that the U.S. intelligence community uses to make strategic assessments or risk evaluations.

"We are looking into these reports," a senior U.S. defense official told ABC News when asked about the purported intelligence documents.

The Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Investigation and a spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence all declined to provide any comment when contacted by ABC News.

If the posts prove authentic, it would signify a major intelligence breach, one reminiscent of the massive leak discovered last year after hundreds of classified documents were shared on the Discord social media platform.

Earlier this year U.S. Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira pleaded guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information relating to the Discord leaks.

Axios first reported on the leaked documents.

"If it is true that Israel tactical plans to respond to Iran's attack on October 1st have been leaked, it is a serious breach," said Mick Mulroy, an ABC News national security and defense contributor, who served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East.

"Everyone that has access to this information has an obligation to keep it secure," said Mulroy. "The men and women of the IDF that would carry out this mission could be compromised because of this, the future coordination between the U.S. and Israel could be challenged as well."

"Trust is a key component in the relationship and depending on how this was leaked that trust could be eroded," he added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

