No. 2 Oregon routs Purdue 35-0, remains on top of Big Ten

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2024 at 4:58 pm

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Oregon coach Dan Lanning challenged his team to see how it would respond to a long road trip on a short week following its 32-31 victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State last week.

The No. 2 Ducks aced that test Friday night.

Jordan James had touchdown runs on Oregon’s first two series, Dillon Gabriel threw for two more scores and Oregon delivered its first road shutout since 1992 with a 35-0 rout over Purdue.

“I think we showed what we’re capable of,” Lanning said. “It’s our first shutout in a long time. This conference is tough, and you’ve got to be able to go on the road and get a win.”

Oregon (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will remain atop the conference standings for another week along with No. 3 Penn State and potentially No. 16 Indiana if the Hoosiers beat Nebraska on Saturday.

For the Ducks, though, it was a familiar script.

James had 10 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns in his fifth straight game with a score. Gabriel was 21 of 25 for 290 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and Tez Johnson had seven catches for 66 yards and one TD.

Ryan Browne was 9 of 19 for 93 yards and one interception with 48 rushing yards in his second career start as Hudson Card remained in the concussion protocol. Reggie Love had 11 carries for 93 yards and Purdue (1-6, 0-4) lost it sixth straight — three by at least 35 points.

It was more of the same for Purdue on Friday.

“I haven’t needed to, like, beg them to continue to play or continue to be bought in,” coach Ryan Walters said. “When you have failures, I think you need to be able to point to why you failed and come up with solutions on how to improve. I think when you do that and point to something tangible, it gives a sense of hope.”

Oregon took a 21-0 lead behind James’ TDs of 8 and 1 yards and Gabriel’s 12-yard TD pass to Johnson early in the second quarter.

The Boilermakers gave up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Noah Whittington, who pinned the ball to his helmet, and a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Jay Harris in the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Go Back