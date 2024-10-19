Today is Saturday October 19, 2024
Tyler celebrates 91st Texas Rose Festival Parade

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2024 at 2:53 pm
Tyler celebrates 91st Texas Rose Festival ParadeTYLER – The community gathered together Saturday in Tyler to celebrate the 91st Texas Rose Festival Parade.

This years Texas Rose Festival them is“Fanfare of Festivals,” celebrating festivals from various cultures. The parade featured Duchesses and Ladies in Waiting in dresses centered around those themes, and the Queen’s float was the grand finale.

Our news partner KETK has provided a link in which you can watch their coverage of the Texas Rose Festival Parade. The link for it is here.



