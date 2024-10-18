Today is Friday October 18, 2024
Tyler State Park has new headquarters

October 18, 2024
Tyler State Park has new headquartersTYLER – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Tyler State Park announced the opening of a new headquarters for the park on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, the TPDW said in a release, the new headquarters is designed to make visitors check-in much faster and reduce traffic congestion.

Other features include, conference rooms, holding offices, a new radio tower, increased parking and an interpretive gallery that describes the history of Tyler State Park.

“It is exciting to see the hard work and dedication of so many colleagues, partners and supporters result in such a beautiful facility,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “I am happy that we are able to design and construct a park headquarters of which all of Texas can be proud. This new facility will help support staff, serve our visitors and tell the story of the park better than ever and is befitting of one our most popular Texas State Parks.”



