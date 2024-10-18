One dead, one charged with murder after Tyler restaurant shooting

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2024 at 4:37 pm

UPDATE: TYLER – Our KETK news partner reports that a 54-year-old man was charged with first degree murder after an argument at a Tyler restaurant escalated to a shooting death.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the victim was identified as Heriberto Ramirez, 38 of Tyler.

Witnesses told police that Scottie Lee Goble, 54 of Frost, shot Ramirez after they got into a physical altercation. Erbaugh said Ramirez died from his injuries at a local hospital.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police said that one person is dead after an argument at a business escalated into a shooting.

According to the Tyler Police, at approximately 12:36 p.m. on Friday they responded to a call of a shooting in the 3800 block of the SSW Loop 323.

The suspect has been a “repeat customer” at the restaurant and there have been disagreements prior to this shooting, authorities said. Police said that there was an argument at the business that escalated into a physical altercation and ultimately ended in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Authorities at the scene said one person was detained and is being questioned by police downtown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

