TYLER – Help spread the word about student safety as Tyler ISD recognizes National School Bus Safety Week from October 21 to October 25. This annual campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the critical role every driver plays in ensuring the safety of children as they travel to and from school. Each school day, millions of children rely on school buses, and the greatest risk to their safety occurs when children enter or exit the bus. Tyler ISD is using National School Bus Safety Week to raise awareness and encourage the entire community —parents, students, teachers, motorists, and school staff — to commit to these safe reminders.

Key Safety Reminders for Motorists:

STOP for school buses when they are loading or unloading students.

Yellow flashing lights mean the bus is preparing to stop. Slow down and be ready to stop.

Red flashing lights and extended stop arms mean children are boarding or exiting. You must stop and wait until the bus moves before driving.

Never pass a stopped school bus when the stop-arm is extended — it’s illegal and puts children at risk.

Stay alert in school zones. Avoid distractions like cell phone use, and always watch for children.

“Every time you see a school bus, it’s a signal to slow down and be alert,” Tyler ISD Transportation Director John Bagert said, stressing the importance of driver vigilance. “Our students’ safety depends on all of us — whether you’re a parent, a teacher, or a motorist. We all have a role to play in ensuring our children get to school and back home safely.”

Please help us make this National School Bus Safety Week count by driving responsibly, stopping for school buses, and always practicing safety. Tyler ISD encourages all community members to remain vigilant and work together to protect our students.

