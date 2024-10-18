Today is Friday October 18, 2024
ktbb logo


David Harbour warns of “uncontrollable crying” caused by ﻿’Stranger Things’﻿ finale

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2024 at 12:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy of Netflix

When it's finally time to watch the last episode of Stranger Things, you may want to have a box of tissues handy.

According to PeopleDavid Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi show, revealed during a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that things got pretty emotional during the table read for the series finale.

"The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying," Harbour shared. "Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people."

Harbour notes that much of the emotional heaviness comes from the cast's young actors — including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp — having essentially grown up on the show.

"I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood," Harbour said. "Like, they started the show when they were 11 and 12, and here we are reading [the finale]."

Harbour adds that, while he's "very close to the show" and has "very strong opinions," he firmly believes in the quality of the finale.

"They land the plane," he said. "It is the best episode they've ever done." 

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to premiere in 2025. The show's first season premiered in 2016.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC