Early voting starts Monday in Smith County

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2024 at 12:07 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County residents can begin casting their ballots Monday during two weeks of early voting for the November 5, 2024, Presidential Election. From October 21 through November 1, Smith County residents can cast their ballots at any of the eight early voting locations, which include:

First Christian Church – Christian Life Center Room 5: 4202 S. Broadway Ave, Tyler

Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

The Hub: 304 E. Ferguson Street, Tyler

Kinzie Community Center: 912 Mt. Sylvan St., Lindale

Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Starrville Church of the Living God, 18396 Highway 271, Winona

Whitehouse Methodist Church: 405 W. Main Street, Whitehouse

Green Acres Baptist Church – Flint Campus, at 1010 CR 137, Flint



New for this election, the Green Acres Baptist Church – Flint Campus, will be open for early voting during weekdays only. It will NOT be a polling place on Saturday or Sunday.

Because of Smith County’s construction of its parking garage next door to the Elections Office and The Hub, parking will be tight at the main polling place. Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon is asking voters to consider casting their ballots at one of the other locations.

If your not sure where the closest polling location is to you. Smith County has an easy-to-use interactive map on its website.

Visit http://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information and click on the “Interactive Map of Smith County” link.

Beginning on Monday, October 21, there will also be a red banner at the top of the homepage, at http://www.smith-county.com, to make it easier for visitors to access the current election information.

Early voting dates and times include:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, October 21-25

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 26

Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 27

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Friday, October 28 – November 1.

If you would like to apply for a mail-in ballot, the deadline for the Elections Office to receive the application is October 25.

Election Day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Smith County residents will be able to choose any of the 38 polling locations to cast their ballots on Election Day. Those locations can also be found on the new interactive map: http://www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/0b2cf7240be6450887d398054662c1c7



