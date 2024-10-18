Road closures for Texas Rose Festival Parade

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2024 at 9:30 am

TYLER — With the 91st Texas Rose Festival Parade scheduled for Saturday, Tyler Police announced which roads will be closed that morning. According to our news partner KETK, beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Front Street will be closed from Palace to Lyons, and Glenwood Boulevard will be closed from W. Erwin to Houston.

After the parade begins at 9 a.m., nobody will be allowed to drive on or cross Front Street to park. Handicap parking will be at Mike Carter Field, and VIP parking will be in the WT Brookshires parking lot. Both areas can only be accessed via Houston Street.

