ByJORDAN RAANAN

October 17, 2024, 5:09 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was cleared from the concussion protocol Thursday and tracking toward a return Sunday when the New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Nabers, who has sat out the past two games because of the concussion, was a full participant in practice Thursday despite it also being noted he’s dealing with a groin problem. He met and was cleared by an independent neurologist later in the day.

It took three weeks for Nabers to clear the protocol after being injured when his head hit the turf in a Thursday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 3.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said earlier in the week he was “optimistic” about Nabers, the team’s first-round pick from earlier this year, returning this week. The rookie receiver made progress late last week when he was able to run some routes but still didn’t make it back in time for the game.

Nabers looked good during the portion of practice open to reporters Thursday. He made a pair of tightly contested catches in 1-on-1s, including when he leaped and caught a pass over cornerback Deonte Banks’ head.

It was the kind of spectacular catch the Giants (2-4) were getting used to seeing early this season with Nabers as their No. 1 receiver. He was setting records while compiling 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games.

Nabers’ return should be a big boost to the Giants’ offense. He’s been their X-receiver and quarterback Daniel Jones’ top option, averaging a busy 13 targets per game.

“There’s no doubt he’s been a big part of our offense so far and someone who we’ve counted on in a lot of spots,” Jones said.

Nabers’ presence moves Darius Slayton back to the No. 2 receiver spot and sends Jalin Hyatt to the bench. Hyatt has only one catch this season.

Slayton had 11 targets in each of the two games without Nabers in the lineup.

The Giants’ bigger questions heading into Sunday’s NFC East matchup with the Eagles is the health of standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hip) and edge rusher Brian Burns (groin). They each sat out their second straight practice Thursday.

Lawrence and Burns insisted Wednesday they would play this week. How much and how effectively might be more relevant.

“I just know they’re not practicing [Thursday],” Daboll said. “Hopefully we’ll see where they’re at [Friday]. Hopefully they feel better [Friday].

