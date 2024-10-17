Today is Thursday October 17, 2024
Reported plane crash in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2024 at 12:45 pm
Reported plane crash in Van Zandt CountyVAN, Texas – Vicki McAlister, emergency management coordinator for Van Zandt County confirmed that emergency personnel are responding to a reported plane crash in Van Zandt County. Reports of injuries are unknown at this time and updated will be made when provided by authorities.

UPDATE: Our news partners at KETK report that the crew involved in the crash in Van Zandt County is OK, the Department of Public Safety said. The Van Police Department also said the Federal Aviation Administration was called to investigate the crash.



