Pedestrian crash at SFA leaves woman dead

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2024 at 12:45 pm

NACOGDOCHES – Crews were called to the scene of a major pedestrian crash near Stephen F. Austin State University on Thursday morning. Our news partners at KETK report that authorities arrived on the scene at around 9:49 a.m. The Nacogdoches Police Department said the pedestrian was killed in the crash. The woman was allegedly attempting to cross a four-lane roadway when she was struck by the driver of a Ford pickup. The victim’s identity has not been released and the driver of the pickup did not suffer any injuries.

